Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 27,200 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 195.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,652 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 146,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $27,242.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,235.20. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Lamy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,600. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,294. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.12. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

