Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 132,100 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 375.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $6.36 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.30 million, a P/E ratio of -317.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,800.00%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

