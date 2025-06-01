Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 14,400 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,493,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Loews by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after acquiring an additional 217,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,087,000 after acquiring an additional 210,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Loews by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 179,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,727,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $92.42.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,705,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,165,301.52. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,069,294. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Report on L

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.