Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

