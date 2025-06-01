Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $10,836,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 108,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Backblaze by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Stock Up 1.2%

Backblaze stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $314.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Our Latest Report on BLZE

Backblaze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.