Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Savara worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Savara alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVRA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Savara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Savara Stock Up 2.2%

SVRA opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $395.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.44. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Savara Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.