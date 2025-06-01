Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 286.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

NYSE:CSR opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

