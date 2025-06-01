Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 543.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,703 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,401,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NYSE:SITC opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $625.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

