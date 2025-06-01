Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of EverQuote worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVER. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in EverQuote by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EVER opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.45. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 141,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,153.14. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $338,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,927.46. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,330 shares of company stock worth $5,376,526. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

