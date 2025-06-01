Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 405.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

