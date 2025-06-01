Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 122,800 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 122,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.36% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance
Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.63.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
