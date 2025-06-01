Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 18,400 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Univest Financial worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Univest Financial news, Director Anne Vazquez bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,937.50. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

