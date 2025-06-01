Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,100 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Five Star Bancorp worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBC opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSBC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $38.50 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Five Star Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna Lucas purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,339.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,320.68. This represents a 28.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.