Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 700 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 689,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 175,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,190.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

