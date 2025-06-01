Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,265 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 859.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in ProAssurance by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PRA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.19 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $236.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

