Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.36 Million Holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,183 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in VTEX were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.29. VTEX has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. VTEX had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

