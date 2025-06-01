Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.52 Million Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 384,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 121,518 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:HRTG opened at $24.50 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,228,218.16. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,862.60. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

