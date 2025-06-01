Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,437,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 131,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,974.87. This represents a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

