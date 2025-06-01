Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.57 Million Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,962,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,761,000 after buying an additional 1,083,633 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,905,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 124,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,595,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 129,601 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,065,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 931,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $260,168.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,405,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,872.26. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,279.98. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

