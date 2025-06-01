Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 126,742 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of SM Energy worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,546,000 after buying an additional 835,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after buying an additional 767,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $22,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 519,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after buying an additional 354,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after buying an additional 296,601 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SM stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

View Our Latest Report on SM

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.