Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 347,575 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $199,943.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,667 shares in the company, valued at $961,054.47. This trade represents a 26.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $293,748.57. This trade represents a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.3%

OCSL stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.74. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 1,230.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

