Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of IMAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IMAX by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 213,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in IMAX by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $9,143,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

