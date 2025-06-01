Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 137,321 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.7%

ASO stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

