Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,283 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $396.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

