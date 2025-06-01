Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $2.33 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,943,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,070,365 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,122.35. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112 in the last three months. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

