Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.18% of Adient worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

