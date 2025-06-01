UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 18,570 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.24% of Community Bank System worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $34,779,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.77. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $73.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

