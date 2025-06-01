UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 20,903 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.22% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,402,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,436,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 737,212 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,320,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 545,778 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

