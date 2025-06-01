UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 22,799 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ABM Industries worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 834.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $90,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,672.75. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,374 shares of company stock worth $2,733,303. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

