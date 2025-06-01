UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 471,902 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,902 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.32% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.