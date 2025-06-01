UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 7,328 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

