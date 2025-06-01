UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 29,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,801,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

