UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 132.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

