UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE SPR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

