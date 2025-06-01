UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.27% of Steven Madden worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $551.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

