UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,621 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,316,000 after buying an additional 63,338 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,752,000 after purchasing an additional 652,537 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BXMT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

