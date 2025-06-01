UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brady by 535.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Brady by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.86. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

