UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.11% of Vertex worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 7,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.83, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 109,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,124,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,210,329.90. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan J. Leib sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $218,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,979 in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

