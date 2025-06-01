UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 27,130 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,517,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CXT shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXT

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.