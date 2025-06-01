UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 2,943 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $78.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

