UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,907 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Veris Residential by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 922,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Veris Residential by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Veris Residential by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Veris Residential by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
VRE stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
