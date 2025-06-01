UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,017 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.52% of Getty Realty worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 409.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 923.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $29.25 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 155.37%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.