UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.28% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $37,974,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAC opened at $65.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

