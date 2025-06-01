UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,675 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 2,175,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coty by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,697,000 after buying an additional 1,569,315 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Coty by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,839 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $44,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

COTY opened at $4.93 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

