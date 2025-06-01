UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after buying an additional 143,773 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,002,000 after buying an additional 592,435 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,450,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,121,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $33,957,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.