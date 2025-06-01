UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viper Energy worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,441,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,973,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 107,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.05. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.