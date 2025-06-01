UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $39.19 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 372.22%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.