UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

