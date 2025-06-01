UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 528.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

