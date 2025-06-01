UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Atkore worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Atkore by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atkore by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Atkore by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ATKR opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $153.32.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

